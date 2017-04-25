FlipHTML5 Releases Digital Publishing Software with PDF to Flipbook Feature

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, one of the leading providers of digital publishing software in the world, is excited to announce the addition of the "PDF to Flipbook Conversion" feature on the company's website. This new feature makes it easier for users to convert PDF to flipbook in just a few minutes.



The PDF to flipbook feature makes PDF documents more attractive and presentable. Digital flipbooks with page flipping animation effects make PDF files look real and fascinating. The output of this feature is very fast as the feature does not require any complicated program coding.



This feature allows users to add watermark, customize the background of documents as well as add audio, pictures, and videos to pages as they flip. Users can then download the output of the PDF to Flipbook Conversion feature in a ZIP or HTML5 version or even upload it to the cloud server of FlipHTML5 and access it online at any time, on any device. FlipHTML5 also provides the option to directly share the flipping book to readers all around the world using the email or social network share option.



As a digital publishing software that sees and understands the future of mobile internet, FlipHTML5 decided to make its flipbooks mobile-friendly. In essence, the flipbooks created with FlipHTML5 can be viewed on Android phones, Android tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any other mobile device without lag or limitation.



According to the CEO of FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd., Winston Zhang, "We are committed to providing our clients with cost-effective, user-friendly, and high-quality digital publishing software. The mission of FlipHTML5 is to always explore recent technologies and expand the range of activities."



FlipHTML5, as one of the leading digital publishing software, also provides publishing, monetization, multi-output, configuration, interaction, security, phone, branding, and cloud services to its clients. For more information, visit http://www.fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd is a global provider of digital publishing software. The company provides a diverse range of services that aid the creation of digital annual reports, user manuals, magazines, brochures, catalogs for more than 5 million publishers globally.