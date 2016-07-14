FlipHTML5 Releases Exciting Summer Deals - Get 20% off on the Flipbook Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --FlipHTML5 is a brand that has helped several e-publishers, authors, and entrepreneurs, using their flipbook maker to publish their content all these days.



Summer offer for Flipbook maker's buyers:



The success of the brand is already visible, and the digital publishing platform has garnered thousands of clients until date. This said, FlipHTML5 has come up with an exclusive promotional offer for its buyers this summer.



Authors and interested buyers shall just have to use the Coupon Code: QS2-MB8 to avail a whopping 20% off on Gold, Platinum and Enterprise packages. Offer is valid only until July 26, 2016.



Interested customers may click on the purchase link http://fliphtml5.com/fliphtml5-pricing.php.



What does Flipbook maker offer?



FlipHTML5's flagship product, the flipbook maker is indeed one of a kind. Giving a new lease of life to dull PDF files, the flipbook is just a thing that might please every entrepreneur who wishes to get more interactive with his client.



Easy-to-upload, with embedded videos and images, and online cloud hosting and sharing features make Flipbook publishing platform a very innovative idea indeed.



The last few months saw the company come out with better features, including new layouts, making the bookshelf feature more prominent and reader-friendly. This has been the reason several new businesses have been eagerly lapping it up from the company. The offer will surely be exciting to these interested customers.



Select a suitable tool from 5 turn page app programs for android and iphone; create sports brochure from beautiful pre-designed templates.



About FlipHTML5

The Hong Kong based company FlipHTML5 has been offering publishing software to the clients from various domains down the years. Their flipbook maker is however, one of the most sought-after products in the market.