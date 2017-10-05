FlipHTML5 Releases Its Online Brochure Maker for Marketers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2017 --FlipHTML5's online brochure maker is currently available at the company's official site for free download. The online brochure maker offers marketers the solution to create online brochures that provide viewers a more impressive experience geared towards boosting brand loyalty.



The only thing marketers need to do is import the PDF file, then FlipHTML5 will help them complete the conversion of PDF to brochure. The resulting brochure offers more appealing aspects than the static PDF file, enabling viewers to easily flip through it on their device with paper-like effect. What's more, marketers are able to share their published brochures on any social media platform, blog or website and they can be accessed by both desktop and mobile devices.



FlipHTML5 is pleased with the response to its online brochure maker by the business community so far and believes it offers a possibility to increase branding efforts and boost revenue. "FlipHTML5, based on HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery, was developed for the mobile internet of the future." said Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5.



With market research figures suggesting that branding plays an increasingly significant part in building loyalty and trust with customers, the online brochure maker is stacked with a host of features that help marketers present their brands. Also, they are allowed to add their logo to the brochure, which is known to help boost brand identity, as well as add images, colors and fonts that best represent their offerings. If needed, marketers can attach company information and contact details to the brochures, as well as links, videos, audios and other media rich content to drive more engagement.



Since its launch, the online brochure maker from FlipHTML5 has become a preferred digital publishing platform for numerous businesses, boasting over 19 million downloads to date. It is available to users of both Mac and Windows computers.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading global digital publishing software and services provider to customers across the globe.