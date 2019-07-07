FlipHTML5 Releases Its Online E-Book Creator for Creating Digital Books

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2019 --FlipHTML5 is pleased to announce the release of its online e-book creator, a wonder tool used to design interactive digital books for education, business, and entertainment. E-books produced at FlipHTML5 are shareable in multiple formats to accommodate all readers who are offline and online.



The online e-book creator allows users to provide information that readers can use to make informed decisions regarding products or services. Businesses can leverage their digital books as marketing techniques that can drive leads and sales. Embedded with pictures, videos, music, links, and other rich multimedia, electronic books can help enterprises attract potential customers by offering information about their services or products.



"We are proud to get the chance to partake in the transformation of digital publishing and the use of our cloud technology solutions to help our users conquer online markets," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Our online e-book creator is a validation of our competitiveness in software offering and the hard work of our technical team. We aim to stop at nothing to help our clients in their business ventures."



FlipHTML5 is a multiform platform that helps to extend its users services to provide solutions to digital publishing and sharing. The company lets users access plenty of features for designing stunning e-books that can be optimized for use on mobile and other electronic devices.



"Our priority is to offer many opportunities and options for users to utilize and exercise their creativity to reach out to broader audience bases," continued Mr. Zhang. "They can choose the tools and options they prefer and ensure that their audiences have informative and entertaining content at their disposal all the time. With our comprehensible tutorial, users with no design experience can create compelling e-books within a short time."



FlipHTML5 is a top publishing software provider that offers additional services to users including a Cloud platform for publishing and sharing their creations, bookcases for collecting the e-books and various options for designing SEO-friendly publications that can be indexed by the search engines, among others.



The FlipHTML5 online e-book creator is perfect for users who seek to design captivating digital books at cost-effective rates. Serving as a platform that brings educators, enterprises, authors, and marketers together in their quest to grab the attention of online audiences through eye-catching e-books, FlipHTML5 aims to continue offering exemplary services.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 develops industry-leading technologies that help clients with design, publishing, and sharing tools for digital publications. Their software products are developed to add significant value to users' projects with ease of accessibility and implementation. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.