FlipHTML5 Releases Its Online Newspaper Maker v6.2.3 with the Bug Fixes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --FlipHTML5 today announced the launch of the new version of its online newspaper maker, which features the bug fixes. FlipHTML5 is the online newspaper maker, offering PDF to online newspaper solution for both publishers and amateurs. Now, FlipHTML5 v6.2.3 can work well on Windows & Mac operating systems.



FlipHTML5 is the online newspaper maker that allows users to convert PDF to flipbook with real page flipping and sound effects. For both PC & Mac users, it will be a good idea to get the FlipHTML5 online newspaper maker to make their PDF interactive showing rich media. For online sharing, they can share the online newspaper through social media or email, or publish the online newspaper to the cloud to get it connected to the world.



"As the world leading digital publishing software provider, we remain committed to delivering easy-to-use and affordable solutions to our customers." said Anna Lee, Designer at FlipHTML5.



Here are 14 new improvements that FlipHTML5 brings to its users:



1. Fix the bug of "error occurred when opening the project of which table of content contains newline".



2. Now you can hide the shadow of the top left corner of the page.



3. Modify the default background for creating flipbook.



4. When publishing it to local html and zip document, the flipbook title will automatically show the previous one.



5. Now you can choose the clear template on desktop client.



6. Fix the bug of "cannot use the mouse to choose text in the Inputbox".



7. Fix the bug of "in hardcover flipbook, some content will be hid mistakenly by bookmark when flipping page".



8. Fix the bug of "the icon Click to View in Fullscreen cannot work on iPad".



9. Fix the bug of "there is ghost shadow on single page when flipping page on Android device".



10. Fix the bug of "the thickness will disappear when jumping to the first page from a certain page in double page book".



11. Optimize the sound button function of PC.



12. Fix the bug of "there is no horizontal alignment between the active template, print text and icon".



13. Fix the bug of "the title and icon are inconsistent after clicking the auto play icon on mobile".



14. Fix the bug of "the icons are out of alignment in mobile client".



FlipHTML5 v6.2.3 is currently available for free download on FlipHTML5 website. One interested in this online newspaper maker can download it to leave his/her mark.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd is a digital publishing software provider that remains committed to providing customers with the perfect solutions, customer services and technical support.