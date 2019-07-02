FlipHTML5 Releases Its Page Flip PDF for Users Worldwide

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --FlipHTML5, one of the leading provider of digital publishing solutions, recently released its page flip PDF that is available for users to convert boring PDF files into interactive flipbooks that people are eager to read.



No special skills, training or knowledge is required to create stunning flipbooks for any use. The software comes complete with templates, backgrounds and themes that can be customized in a myriad of ways. Users can display a table of contents, dedications, and other features, and choose how the flipbooks are accessed and read by establishing password protections. Individuals can enhance their flipbooks in a variety of ways that include clickable links, video and audio clips, and animations. The software supports multiple languages, making it easy to distribute flipbooks to a worldwide audience.



The theft of intellectual properties is a real problem for publishers and the page flip PDF by FlipHTML5 makes it easy to protect any project. Privacy settings allow creatives to protect their work from prying eyes with passwords that must be entered before gaining access. The page flip PDF includes SEO that allows flipbooks to be located by search engines. Each page of content can be read by search engines to drive more traffic to websites and obtain promising leads. The flipbooks can be shared and read online and offline without the need to download any special software by readers. It's an easy way to launch new products, build brand recognition, or offer a sample to prospective clients.



The FlipHTML5 page flip PDF is a powerful tool with a myriad of uses. From eBooks and magazines to catalogs and reports, flipbooks can be shared around the world and readers can peruse them in the native language. The built-in password protection enables anyone to control every aspect of their flipbooks to protect their intellectual work.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading digital publishing software company that offers its clients an innovative platform to promote their brands and products through eye-catching digital publications. They have a wide selection of software products that help to enhance users' digital marketing efforts. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.