FlipHTML5 Releases New PDF to HTML Flipbook Converter for Magazine Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Fliphtml5.com introduces HTML5 digital publishing tools for magazine publishers to efficiently and quickly design digital magazines with a lot of interactive features. The digital magazines can easily be created from pdf pages and which can be accessed by millions of readers online on their various devices, including PCs, laptops, iPads and tablets.



According to the company spokesperson, the new pdf page flip tools are packed with several outstanding features for publishers to create realistic and responsive magazine pages. The tool allows to create unlimited digital content to distribute online or offline. Publishers can use these capabilities to reach their target audience with attractively designed publications across the globe. The tools simplify the selling or buying of digital publications, benefiting both publishers as well as magazine subscribers.



Speaking about the interactive features of the pdf to html flipbook converter, the spokesperson reveals that it can allow embedding rich media, such as audio, video and web links. These features make the content more interactive and will be able to impress the readers. One can also enrich the content with HTML animations. The tool comes with a ton of customization abilities with a plenty of design templates to choose from. Moreover, one can also customize the background, buttons and colors.



With the new flipbook tool, magazine publishers can now easily convert pdf, images and Open Office to HTML5, making the content more interactive and convincing for their readers. With an easy and simple Page Editor, one can easily add YouTube videos, slideshow, flash animation or audio files to enrich the content and engage readers. The spokesperson reveals that the tool has an Animation Editor to help add animations and rich web content to a digital magazine.



Besides offering a lot of amazing features to help design a digital magazine, Fliphtml5.com also allows magazine publishers to host their publications on a cloud hosting platform for free. With an unlimited free hosting, publishers can distribute their content among a number of readers across the world.



About Fliphtml5.com

Fliphtml5.com is a leading digital publishing software provider of the world. They offer a series of e-publishing software which are feature-rich and user-friendly. They have custom-made solutions to cater to the needs of different industries such as Gaming, Film, and Finance etc. The flip book maker is available in a free as well as several paid versions with specific set of features to meet the new-age digital publishing needs of the users. They have recently added new upgrades to their existing FlipHTML5 software.