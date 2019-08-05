FlipHTML5 Releases Some Fashion Lookbook Templates for Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --FlipHTML5 is proud to announce the release of some fashion lookbook templates for their users. The company understands the need for designers and fashion houses to showcase collections of their elegant pieces to prospective buyers and stockists. Users can use the templates to design stunning digital lookbooks that will help them sell their brands to audiences worldwide.



After years of experience developing user growth through unique software products, FlipHTML5 has worked with its technicians to create fully customizable templates that fit within the current constructs of fashion industries. This allows users to create standard fashion lookbooks that are unique and stylish. FlipHTML5 is a resource for users who want to explore digital markets through differentiation.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, commented, "We are thrilled to release the fashion lookbook templates out to our users. For years since our inception, our mission has been to empower users with ways to up their game and conquer the ever-changing markets out there." "Our fashion templates have excellent features that can help users include different trends of fashion in their page flipping lookbooks. They can also add links and call to action buttons to make the shopping experience more personalized for their audiences," he added.



FlipHTML5 wants users to ignite excitement around their products and compel their audiences to take action. They can create seasonal or all-season lookbooks based on what works for their collections. To make their lookbooks more appealing to viewers, they can create a 'top picks' section for their best selling pieces. They can include shots of fashion models wearing the outfits to help customers visualize their products better.



Mr. Zhang continued, "We are glad to help our users make a difference. That is why we designed market-driven fashion templates to help them build their confidence while enhancing their growth. Using our templates allows them to boost audience satisfaction and encourage a worldwide perception of their product quality."



FlipHTML5 has managed to release a high value but low-cost solution to one of the most challenging processes in the fashion industry. In today's environment, fashion designers struggle to penetrate the market in order to be noticed by their target clients. It is more important for them to differentiate and convey expertise in the buyers' market. The lookbook templates will help them achieve these goals while cementing their prestige with both loyal and potential customers online.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is a premiere software development firm that helps users design and publish digital publications online. Users are allowed to access plenty of tools that enable them to reach a broader audience margin online. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.