FlipHTML5 Releases the Most Interactive Digital Publishing Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --FlipHTML5's digital publishing platform helps in creating realistic and responsive publications. Users can customize the publications with over ten book themes and templates. With minimum configuration, users get a professional publication. Users can personalize any aspect of the publication.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 said, "We created the digital publishing platform to increase efficiency and productivity in the publishing industry. With it, users don't have to hire professional designers to design publications, which helps them save a lot of time and money."



It's possible to add multimedia such as audio, images, links, and videos to the books using Online Editor. Users can get a custom domain for the book with FlipHTML5 and own their own brand on the HTML5 books. FlipHTML5 offers free online hosting services. It's possible to publish books online. No website is needed for this. Just export the books with one's own server to a local computer and host them on the website.



FlipHTML5 offers readers a seamless reading experience. The books that are created using FlipHTML5 work well on all web browsers. The books can also be managed on mobile. With FlipHTML5, users can get to know statistics about book shares, bookcase shares, bookcase views, homepage visits, and book reads.



FlipHTML5's digital publishing platform makes PDF files and images more interactive. It's designed to convert PDF files and images into HTML5 based digital publications. It uses the cloud platform, which delivers high performance and secure experience to users on any device. The unlimited cloud hosting platform reaches globally and delivers locally, which provides users with unmatched security and reliability.



Users can create many SEO profiles using the digital publishing platform. Customize page titles and keywords. This ensures search engine visibility. They can also extract text from PDF and publish as a Text version, which makes it easy to search by Google. Users get a broad range of solutions from the platform. It enables them to produce digital magazines, brochures, catalogs, and so on.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is the world's leading provider of digital publishing software. The company offers customized solutions to publishers in different industries, including Game, Fashion, Firm, Finance and much more. The company has kept up with innovative changes in technology in the publishing industry. It has enabled the company to become a leading publishing software development company. For more information, visit the website http://fliphtml5.com/.