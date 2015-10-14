FlipHTML5 Renews Inspiring Digital Flip Book Ideas for Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --The famous digital publishing software FlipHTML5 has now innovated numerous attractive digital flip book ideas for the world wide online publishers, making sure that they can reach up to the wider audience. With the help of new ideas the users can easily avail the following features such as,



i) Add various interesting quizzes in order to interact with more customers and have a strong relationship.



ii) The users can now easily download as well as refresh various new online templates or colorful themes in order to get much more enhanced visual experience.



iii) With the new shopping cart options that users can easily shop according to their will and also they can easily publish their shopping catalog into an attractive version of the flip book.



iv) The users can now easily engage in the content marketing with the aid of FlipHTML5 which will enable them to gain more and more customers from global market, making sure their business will grow significantly.



While speaking about the various flip book ideas, Jackie Peng, the Customer Service of FlipHTML5 said "we are always trying our best to improve and provide the best innovation results for our users. However, with these new ideas we are looking forward to get a positive outcome from our online publishers. We hope that the newest updates and ideas will enable the publishing work a lot easier for them and also help them to provide much more significant results".



Other than these innovative ideas, FlipHTML5 has also introduced background animation and other rich media functions for the flip book which will help the online publishers significantly.



To know more about the flip book ideas one can check out http://fliphtml5.com/flip-book-ideas.php or visit their official website http://fliphtml5.com