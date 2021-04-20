Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2021 --FlipHTML5 is the most suitable platform to use when someone is worried about how to make a catalog. Catalogs are the most crucial assets for any business retailing a range of products or services. It enables businesses to exhibit all of them in a single place, highlighting the pros of each efficiently to ignite the interest of customers. However, with the evolving consumer behavior and people turning to the internet for their needs, companies must make an online catalog to cater to a more vast digital audience.



Every corporation aspiring to produce a captivating e-catalog that fulfills the customers' needs and assists in the brand promotion can now leverage FlipHTML5 and produce a realistic one with unique effects and other winning attributes. FlipHTML5 online catalogs are an ideal alternative to costly tangible catalogs. The platform is free for all. Therefore, anyone with a question in mind about how to make a catalog for free can now develop a professional and attractive catalog without dealing with the hassles of printing and distributing expensive paper catalogs.



The digital catalog prepared by the platform is easily shareable and can be read by thousands on the web concurrently. The platform is incredibly user-friendly and converts a PDF document into an interactive online product catalog instantly. Users can transform a PDF file into a digital catalog in a few manageable steps and publish it online for enhanced accessibility.



"This platform requires no prior knowledge of coding or any other special technical knowledge about how to make a catalog. Just upload a PDF file, give it a personal touch with unique features and publish it online either by creating a URL or embed it to a website, " says Ken Glenn, the CMO of FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5 is highly beneficial for digital marketers looking for ways to cut down the marketing costs and the correct answer to how to make a catalog. It comes with an array of features, including an animation editor enabling users to add beautiful photos, videos, and text to the catalog to customize it according to the brand image and make it engaging for the readers simultaneously. Users can also integrate Google Analytics into the tool to track and gauge the catalog's performance. It allows users to comprehend reader behaviors to renew catalogs with low engagement.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that helps to create interactive e-publishing products easier and cost-effectively.