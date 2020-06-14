FlipHTML5 Reveals a Digital Booklet Creator to Improve Online Publication

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2020 --FlipHTML5, the top name in the world of digital publishing, announces a new entry into its range of digital publishing software - a digital booklet creator that further improves online publication prowess. With FlipHTML5's digital booklet creator, users can seamlessly convert PDF and MS Word files into stunning digital booklets by adding smooth page-flipping effects, intuitive navigation, and many more interactive features.



The digital booklet creator comes with amazing features that empower users to add rich media contents to their booklets, which include sounds, video transition effects, links, image slide shows, and interactive social icons that make booklets look dynamic and interactive. It also comes with a variety of beautiful templates, elegant themes, animated scenes, backgrounds, and high-quality design elements that provide endless possibilities for creating an engaging outlook. The digital booklet creator is available online and provides cloud storage for publishers to edit their projects and share them online at any time, and instantly engage readers all over the world.



Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of FlipHTML5, says, "we know that individuals and businesses people want to try out new ways of reaching out, and a booklet has its unique appeal to audiences, which is why we made this innovative digital booklet creator. With it, anyone can turn old drab PDF and MS Word files into interactive booklets that engage customers and convert sales and leads."



FlipHTML5 understands that every year, the competition in the marketplace grows tougher, and standing out requires optimizing marketing tools. This is why the company consistently releases products that make it easy to create digital publication content with a modern vibe that proves effective in increasing marketing ROI. The digital booklet creator is one of the best examples of FlipHTML5's digital publishing solutions that are deliberately designed for users to cope with technology challenges and ultimately help their business grow and thrive.



FlipHTML5 is the number one solution for creating elegant digital publications and is currently rendering print publication obsolete. The digital booklet creator is its latest offering to prove the unlimited possibilities. In the future, FlipHTML5 will continue to push the boundary with digital publishing software loaded with features that help to bridge the gap between display and conversion.



Find out more about FlipHTML5 on the website https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a company that is dedicated to providing digital marketing software that is simple to deploy and yield maximum results almost instantly. Digital booklet creator is newly launched by FlipHTML5 to help businesses better adapt to the online mode.