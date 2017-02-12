FlipHTML5 Reveals an E Catalog Maker for Comfortable Reading Experience

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2017 --Presenting the quest for quality and comfort of use, Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5, revealed their e catalog maker and its features which make it a go to choice for achieving a comfortable reading experience. Capable of converting any PDF in an interactive e-catalog, the FlipHTML5 e catalog maker is studded with various features which enables it to provide the ease of access and reading for all and adds value for the readers as well as the publishers.



As reported, the e catalog maker provides various comforts for all, a few of which can be listed as below:



- Unlike the normal PDF documents, e catalog maker enables users to go through the complete document without having to download it on their respective devices. It not only makes the whole process hassle-free but also saves time for all.



- Whether readers are accessing to the e catalog over their systems or on a mobile device, the features like in-build templates, themes, animations etc make the whole content much more interactive. Additionally, access to any page of the e catalog can be gained in an instant, thereby removing the hassle of going through all pages or scrolling down the whole document for reaching out to any respective page.



- Catalogs can be very lengthy at times and thus, e catalog maker studs the catalogs with interactive table of content for a better understanding and adds on the feature of text search, which makes going through the whole document much comfortable and quicker.



- While the readers get the comfort of reading, publishing e catalogs through FlipHTML5's cloud platform has become a sigh of relief for all publishers. They can easily manage their creations online, edit them anytime they want and can share online with a wide range of readers within a few seconds.



"We have always concentrated on providing the best possible features, products and services for our users and thus our free page turning software is created keeping the same vision in mind. It makes life easier for the publishers as well as the readers", Anna Lee said.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, headquartered In Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. Over 50000 publishers worldwide trust FlipHTML5 to create and manage their digital content.