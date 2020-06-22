FlipHTML5 Reveals Its Distance Teaching Tool to Support Remote Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --In today's world, digitalization has taken over the most vital aspects of everyone's lives. In particular, the demand for a powerful digital publishing tool has also been on an all-time high for digitalizing reading materials, such as digital textbooks for remote teaching. Thus, FlipHTML5 has introduced its distance teaching tool to online teachers to digitalize their textbooks and other teaching materials and make them more engaging and interactive than in their physical forms.



FlipHTML5's distance teaching tool is a one-stop solution of digital editor that enables tutors and instructors to create a stimulating as well as an interactive digital flipping textbook that can be used to share with the students to help them immerse themselves in a holistic learning experience in their lessons remotely.



FlipHTML5's distance teaching tool is specifically designed with a realistic 3D page flip effect to deliver effective and illustrative virtual lessons. Teachers can convert their textbooks online from PDF files and customize their digital textbooks with multimedia inserted, such as images, video, audio, text, hotspots, and animations. Flipbooks created with FlipHTML5's distance teaching tool are sharable via links to online platforms and meanwhile compatible with Windows, Android and IOS phones, tablets, and other devices. It assures the on-the-go reading of digital textbooks is accessible for students and teachers.



"In a situation like today's when in response to COVID-19, all the schools around the world are going virtual. FlipHTML5 is working towards tackling the dire need for a distance teaching tool to cope with the changing times", says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. The focus of the company is to enable a smooth transition to distance teaching. FlipHTML5 has created unique resources, training platforms, and exclusive tutorials that can aid educators, students, schools, and institutes as they navigate remote education.



The optimization of the content feature allows teachers to deliver real-time insights for audience engagement and preference checking. Various reports can be tracked to check students' engagements using page views, time on page, zoom patterns, and widget interactions. With FlipHTML5's distance teaching tool, online teaching would be much easier to practice.



For more details, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, one of the leading publishing software companies that has released into the market a highly interactive HTML5 digital publishing platform for magazines, eBooks, textbooks, etc.. It enables users to convert PDF files into online flipbooks that they can edit and add links, images, video, and audio to their flipbooks.