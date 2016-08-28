FlipHTML5 Reveals New Digital Magazine Publishing Methods

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2016 --FlipHTML5 is world popular platform for digital marketers. It provides them with the latest technology to make their marketing campaigns highly effective. The company now reveals their customers new digital magazine publishing methods that will save them a lot of time and money and with exceed the anticipated results.



FlipHTML5 makes it very easy for everyone to publish their digital magazine. Businesses can now quickly transform their PDFs into interactive and entertaining page flip magazines and publish them for wider auditory.



No special technical skills are required to use the software, as it is very user-friendly. At the same time, digital marketers can take advantage of endless special features and tools to make their digital magazines engaging and attractive for people of any age. Using dynamic background, templates, share functions and even light background music are only some of the available functions that will help digital publishers to completely customize their magazines.



Some other features include animation, cloud technologies, multi-language interface, bookmarks, shopping cart and much more. Moreover, the online users will be able to access the published digital magazines, catalogs and brochures on all mobile devices. They can be also downloaded and viewed offline.



Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5, shares: "We worked hard to provide all these facilities to digital marketers. Now, people from around the globe call to thank us for the amazing opportunities that our software provides them."



For marketers, FlipHTML5 also provide the digital brochures maker with interactive features, which will be beneficial to online marketing.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an attracting center for all digital marketers who would like to provide services to the next level. All the tools and software that the company offers are user-friendly and effective marketing solutions for business growth.