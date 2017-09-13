FlipHTML5 Reveals the Role of Art Magazine Templates in Art & Culture Niche

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --FlipHTML5 just launched its art magazine template for use by publishers operating in the art and culture niche. The customizable template allows users to quickly create professional art and culture magazines that are shareable and appealing to readers.



The template is currently available for free download to all users and comes with 10 pages of layouts. Each page comes with modern and stylish page elements that can be modified for text, image, videos, animations, and other rich media content, making it easy to showcase the art and culture of any region in various ways.



In addition, popular social buttons can be easily integrated, allowing readers to share magazine content with friends on all major platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google Plus. Completed magazines can be read across various devices, including desktop computers and mobile phones, and offer readers a realistic flipping action, similar to leafing through physical magazines.



Designing art and culture magazines using the art magazine template requires the use of the FlipHTML5 desktop software editor. With over 18 million users worldwide, the program is also free for download. It provides the additional benefits of PDF to flipbook conversion, as well as creating interactive flipping magazines, with rich elements, from scratch.



In addition to magazines, FlipHTML5 allows for the creation and sharing of a variety of digital publications, including product catalogs, brochures, and e-books. Users can also create bookcases for their publications, which can be embedded in web pages, making it easier for readers to access their content.



The new art magazine template from FlipHTML5 is expected to help more publishers of that type of content preserve important art and culture significant to their target audiences. The template is available for download to users of both Windows and Mac systems.



To learn more, please download culture magazine templates here.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a premier provider of digital publishing solutions to customers around the world.