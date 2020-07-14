FlipHTML5 Revolutionizes Online Magazine Making and Reading

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --When it comes to creating online magazines, most people don't know where to start. FlipHTML5 is making it easy for anyone to create professional, interactive and media-rich online magazines. Being tech-savvy isn't necessary for FlipHTML5's users telling their stories with the online magazines.



"We want to make a product that is both easy to use and also offers some very rich features", explains Anna Lee, Cheif Designer of FlipHTML5. "That's why we offer online hosting and custom domains, so users don't need to have a website to display a professionally branded magazine online. With our customization options, users can keep the work to a minimum with our pre-designed templates and themes, or take full control and personalize as many pieces as they would like."



The process is simple on the FlipHTML5 website, allowing any PDF to be converted into an online magazine. For instance, a math teacher could upload PDFs of their lessons and create easy-to-use digital magazines for their students that can be viewed on phones, tablets, or computers. A sales representative could upload his product presentations and convert them into digital magazines that feature videos, slideshows, and website links to help customers understand the products better. FlipHTML5 can be used for personal projects as well, such as a photo album customized with baby photos, a playful theme and a lullaby used as background music. No matter what features are used, the result is an engaging online magazine that gives users the interactive experience of a physical magazine, completed with page-flipping sounds and effects.



Users can rely on FlipHTML5's sharing capabilities to extend the reach of their online magazines. Their magazines can be embedded in their websites or easily shared via social media or email. Users are also able to access analytics on the performance of their online magazines, such as the number of views and shares. Plus, their readers can subscribe to their accounts to receive notifications every time a magazine is published.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides its clients with high quality, user-friendly, and cost-effective digital publishing software. FlipHTML5 offers a broad range of solutions for publishers to produce digital website content, online user manuals, digital annual reports, flipping e-magazines, photo albums and more.