FlipHTML5 Rolls out a Flip Book Maker That Offers Flexibility of Customization

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --FlipHTML5 assists people seeking to create flip books for various business or personal purposes. The company has rolled out a flip book maker that offers more flexibility and convenience for designing, editing, customizing, publishing, and sharing page-flipping publications.



Product branding and promotion have become essential in creating consumer awareness and fostering business success. Is there a better way to achieve this than using the right tools of trade? FlipHTML5 helps users design interactive digital publications that have the feel and look of real page-flipping publications, including visual effects and sound effects.



"In our quest to give our users customized experiences with their page-turning publication creation, we rolled out our flip book maker with plenty of features to help them accomplish their objectives," explained Winston Zhan, CEO of FlipHTML5. "A digital publication tool that does what users require – publishing online, offering responsive clarity and sharpness on all devices, the flexibility of customization and more is what they need in order to achieve the best outcomes. "Whether users are designing lifestyle magazines, scholarly journals, product catalogs, children's books, or school brochures, the images, multimedia, audio and other features offered by our flip book maker are instantly accessible for users to customize," continued Mr. Zhang.



Since its inception, FlipHTML5 has been redefining the ethos of digital publishing. Now with new and improved tools, FlipHTML5 aims to be a future-focused and user-centric source of innovative software that is constantly changing the status quo in the digital world. The company wants to ensure that users align their creativity strategies with their digital marketing strategies. Mr. Zhang added, "Our goal is to keep improving our software with more advanced features that will help users design captivating publications that bring instant and satisfactory outcomes. We are confident that users will enjoy our time-saving enhancements and flexibility that our flip book maker is offering."



FlipHTML5 is a partner who empowers individuals and enterprises to harness change in order to transform both their approaches and business. They offer a diversity of tools needed to overcome publishing challenges and infiltrate the changing digital markets. They also motivate users to create flip books that help to drive growth.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a Hong Kong-based digital publishing software company that is dedicated to providing software technology for various publishing purposes. The company strives to develop and improve their tools to enhance the performance of users' projects. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.