FlipHTML5 Rolls out Premium Quality Furniture Magazine Templates for Interior Design

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --FlipHTML5, the leading software development company that provides excellent digital & e-design publishing services is pleased to announce the introduction of its premium quality furniture magazine templates. Publishers and furniture companies who are looking forward to the best furniture templates to create neat, yet rich and stylish furniture magazines can now realize their dreams by visiting the company's website where they can download and create the best and compelling furniture magazines.



The creative minds at FlipHTML5 realize that furniture companies are always on the lookout for the best and most innovative source of showcasing their design concepts, colors, materials and creative genius. Hence, the company has created hundreds of pre-made furniture templates to help publishers and furniture companies to create attractive, color-rich and easy-to-read furniture magazines.



Every furniture magazine created by the FlipHTML5 software will enable users to discover contemporary interiors & furniture with unique design ideas, product features and the latest information regarding furniture and fittings. At the company's website, publishers will find lots of beautiful and customizable furniture magazine templates, each with intuitive and superb ready-made and customizable layouts. There are also templates for interior and general design purposes.



Speaking with regard to the new development, Anna Lee, the Designer of FlipHTML5 stated, "Everyone knows that information is power, and power derived from information is knowledge gained, which is the best means of making the right decisions and getting things done perfectly. So if you as a publisher or furniture company it's planning to create a furniture magazine to get people to become aware of your designs or to inform them about modern furniture trends, then you have to make use of the right furniture magazine templates, and this is exactly what we represent ."



Apart from providing catchy, intuitive, and customizable solutions, publishers seeking to create attractive digital page-flipping furniture magazines using the FlipHTML5 software can expect the following:



- Pre-made layouts

- Attractive colors and sleek designs

- Fully layered and easy customization

- Space to include pictures & text

- Comfortable and reader-friendly experience

- Diversify content with rich and far-reaching media

- Flexibility in adapting cover layouts, style and theme to meet preferred taste

- Simple drag-and-drop editor allows quick design and edition with lots of Photoshop tools like Adobe CS5

- Indesign magazine templates—A4 and US size CMYK

- Different layouts, styles, and colors to choose from, and more.



To learn more, please visit FlipHTML5 website.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a famous publishing software development company owned and operated by Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, China. The company specializes in providing a wide range of professional e-publishing solutions for book publishers to produce an online magazine, website contents, user manuals, digital annual reports, and more.