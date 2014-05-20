FlipHTML5 Self Publishing Platform Brings a Range of Benefits to Independent Publishers

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2014 --Business owners can use the HTML5 self publishing platform to make interactive digital website content, illustrated books, user manuals, flip PPT presentations, digital annual reports and more. In this way, they can increase their business opportunities without effort.



The platform has a range of useful features that enable users to upload their content via FTP, embed necessary buttons to their pages, and make their books SEO friendly. What’s more, it also provides visitor statistics, bookmarks, and password protection features. The Flip HTML5 software helps customers to keep track of the visitors’ behavior and experience on their magazines and flip books. These important data allow them to make even more attractive and interactive HTML5 Flipbook that all advertisers and prospects will like.



FlipHTML5 self publishing software also enables all authors to take advantage of the self-publishing and its multiple benefits, allowing them to independently publish their own books. With this platform, authors will get the following privileges:



- Instant global distribution that allows publishers to reach readers from every corner of the world. The book authors may reach millions of people.



- Publishing page flip eBook for iPad, iPhone, Android device and mobile tablet.



- Saving a lot of time, as publishing takes no more than 5 minutes before the book becomes visible on the FlipHTML5 website.



- Powerful Amazon S3 enables secure storing.



- Sharing and embedding of magazines and digital books becomes easy with a simple code. People can conveniently share their digital product to social media using FlipHTML5 sharing tools.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co provides affordable self publishing solutions that are perfect for businesses and authors and help them grow and gain success.