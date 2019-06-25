FlipHTML5 Sets out Strategies to Be the Best Online Newspaper Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --For years, FlipHTML5 has never let the people from the media and press industry down as this online newspaper maker endlessly innovates in providing publishing solutions. Recently, press and many digital publishers concurred that FlipHTML5 is their most preferred online newspaper maker today. Given the fact that news articles have to be published with timeliness and urgency, press people could say that FlipHTML5 enabled them to easily edit and produce compelling news that is more attractive to read than typical PDF files. For them, FlipHTML5 has all the features that they need to fulfill their duties in producing and sharing updated news and current events to readers.



When asked about what's next for this online newspaper maker, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, said, "FlipHTML5 never stops formulating strategies to become the best online newspaper maker. With this, users of FlipHTML5 can expect another series of improved features and promo packages that will make their newspaper publishing experience more convenient yet less costly." In other words, press and news editors will definitely become more productive with the use of FlipHTML5.



As an online newspaper maker, FlipHTML5 provides above average features in editing, enhancing and publishing newspapers online. With FlipHTML5, press and media people can create a homepage for their newspaper brand. It also has the capacity to archive news articles with interactive reading effects and where their target readers can easily share, subscribe and browse through their publications. Another best thing about FlipHTML5 is its analytics feature. Its users can then easily extract data statistics on reading trends, page visits, and other need-to-know information about their readers.



These said features can be verified through the showcases of newspapers and user testimonials at http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a complete package for the news publishing needs of the modern press. It has often been used as a benchmark of many online newspaper makers because of its quality features, from converting PDFs to interactive digital newspapers to the online and offline publishing options. Being trusted by professionals from various industries, FlipHTML5 continues to provide productive features that online publishers can optimize.