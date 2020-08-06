FlipHTML5 Sets the Trend in Online Magazine Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2020 --FlipHTML5, the magazine software changes the way how people used to read magazines. Magazine reading no longer limits to the words on paper, but becomes an immersive digital experience. The FlipHTML5 magazine software lets publishers use various media including video, audio, images, text, links, and photo slideshows in their magazines. They can also customize the themes, colors, sizes, and background music, converting ordinary and motionless PDFs into interactive and media-rich online magazines.



"It's about time that online magazines become interesting to everyone, not just those who love to read", says Jackie Peng, Customer Service at FlipHTML5. He adds, "Our magazine software makes that possible with its interactive design that brings magazines to life."



Now online magazines come alive instead of lying on a page. A recipe for a scrumptious meal becomes a cooking tutorial, making instructions easier to follow. Static pictures of beautiful homes become walkthroughs, allowing readers to fully appreciate them. Vacationers are taken to their dream destinations instead of just viewing them. Even business magazines no longer have to be dull, as creators can use FlipHTML5's magazine software to incorporate elements that move other than regular charts and graphs. Users can also have the experience of reading a traditional magazine with the interactive page-turning effect and sound.



Online magazines created with FlipHTML5's magazine software can be viewed not only in browsers, but also on tablets and smartphones. Publishers can share their online magazines via links to social media and email, and can embed them into websites. This makes it easier to distribute the magazines to more people instead of hoping readers will visit the publisher's page. Search Engine Optimization ensures that online magazines created with FlipHTML5 appear in searches across the internet. Readers have the additional option to subscribe to the publisher's channel and get notifications regarding their online magazines.



