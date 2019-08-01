FlipHTML5 Shares Creative Flip Book Ideas with Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2019 --FlipHTML5, a software development company that has been in the news for a while now due to its revolutionary efforts to change the narratives in creating interactive flip books, recently shared inspiring and creative flip book ideas with everyone. The company said sharing of the ideas is part of the many things in place to make the conversion of PDFs to interactive flip books.



FlipHTML5 recently released its innovative flip book software for everyone, and there have been exciting feedback from users across the globe. Currently, hundreds of thousands of users are using the software worldwide. To make using the software simpler and quicker in achieving set targets, the company released its recent flip book ideas on its website. In the words of Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, "Our software is the ideal solution for making a flip book, but using it is a lot easier and simpler with our newly published creative and amazing ideas. Users stand to produce more stunning flipbooks with less effort and in no time".



One of the flip book ideas shared by FlipHTML5 relates to making flip books more interactive and engaging. The company opined that the entire idea behind creating flip books is to make the flip books more engaging for readers. Researches have shown that one guaranteed way to improve user experience is by ensuring flip books are interactive. Another idea that was shared by FlipHTML5 team is the importance of using a free publication service to reach more readers. According to information released by the company, apart from sharing the flip book on social media, users of its software can publish freely on its website.



"We have a large user base and do a lot of promotions to ensure our website gets a lot of traffic daily. So, our platform will be a good place for more readers to discover the great content in our users' flip books", said the CEO.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a software development company that develops digital publishing software for its global user base. One of its recent addition to its list of software is the FlipHTML5 flip book software. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.