FlipHTML5 Showcases Four Major Applications of Its Digital Publishing Platform

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2014 --FlipHTML5 publishing platform has been a preferred choice of digital publishers for buyers. The application developers conducted deep research on the digital publishing needs and technological support that publishers usually need. After years of research based on usage data, reviews of different software applications and worldwide digital publication statistics, the digital publishing platform developers recently decided to empower a wider section of digital publishers with advanced tools and technologies. As a part of this ongoing effort, FlipHTML5.com recently introduced four mainstream applications of HTML5 online digital publishing software. The owners believe that their existing and prospective customers would be more interesting in giving life to their digital publishing ideas if they are provided with the right set of tools and technologies.



FlipHTML5.com developers have identified four different mainstream applications of digital publishing, namely Product Catalog, Digital Magazines, Business Presentation and Photo Album. They have seen that the majority of the online applications fall into some or the other of these four categories. However, from a design and publishing perspective, publishing a product catalog is essentially different from making a business presentation go live on the web. Similarly, publishing a digital magazine is in no way the same creative challenge a creator of an online photo album might face and so on. Taking into account the varied needs and challenges of online publication, FlipHTML5 developers have now come up with four different applications.



“We have also included live samples for each of the four applications. The idea is to introduce first-time publishers with different types of online publications that can be designed using our application. We know there are digital publishers who are still not quite knowledgeable about online publishing platforms. For them, our existing users have uploaded hundreds and thousands of live publications on our site. Anybody can just visit our website and check out the samples that are all powered by FlipHTML5 digital publishing technology”, one of the senior developers told the local press.



“FlipHTML5.com digital publishing platform uses the world’s most advanced programming languages, which is HTML5. We know our fellow designers and developers want to present their users an interactive experience while they browse through their publications. FlipHTML5 can be a great aid in their endeavor”, another representative of the application development firm commented.



About FlipHTML5.com

FlipHTML5.com upgrades online publishing solutions and their example showcase at regular intervals.