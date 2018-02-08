FlipHTML5 Simplifies Digital Magazine Publishing of Today

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --Any small business is on the lookout for advertising materials that do not cost them a lot of money. Well, to present their work and to showcase their products, businesses would need brochures, catalogs, or magazines. How about saving money and coming out with attractive looking digital business magazines? This is possible with the FlipHTML5 digital magazine publishing software.



Why choose FlipHTML5?



FlipHTML5 is one of the most effective ways a business can grab the attention of their prospective clients. Through the digital magazine, the business can showcase their work and their products in an attractive manner to impress the clients. It has made a huge impression in the digital publishing business. This tool offers a wide range of affordable and easy to use software solutions for businesses to showcase their business on the digital platform. The software is very easy to use that even novice users can create an attractive looking digital magazine from their ordinary PDF source.



Features of the FlipHTML5 software



- Over 10 templates are offered for the users to create professional looking digital magazines with a vertical and horizontal flipping option.



- The created magazines can have a customized domain so that the business can have their own brand name on the created magazines.



- The digital magazines created using FlipHTML5 can be watched and read using all modern-day browsers and also on mobile devices. This gives one the freedom to work on the software and to read the created magazine at any time and from anywhere.



- The software offers an online editor for magazine creators. They can use this feature to add website links, audio, video or images to the magazines.



The customers these days do not have the time to visit shops to check out new products. They want quick access to products and services offered by new business startups. This is why this online digital magazine publishing software will be of great help. It provides the start-business the option to share their product range to their customers through email or other social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has its headquarters in Hong Kong. It is the leader in creating digital publishing software across the globe. Winston Chang is the CEO of this company. He, along with this team of professionals from the research and development wing has worked tirelessly to create some of the best e-publishing tools and software for customers all over the world.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.