FlipHTML5 Strengthens Brand Identity with Brand Book Templates

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --Brand books are a great tool to establish brand identity and ensure consistency when presenting a brand in any marketplace. They help target audiences to associate brands with quality more readily. They also help members of an organization to have a stronger sense of identity with the brand. Creating such an important document may seem intimidating, but FlipHTML5 offers outstanding brand book templates to simplify the process. They're free and easy to use.



"Branding is important; that's why we offer our brand book templates to help our customers establish and strengthen their brand identity," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



With FlipHTML5's brand book templates, anyone can create a beautiful and vibrant brand book in minutes. Chances are, there's already a pattern that a company uses quite often and they just need to make it official. All that's left to do is upload a document outlining the specifics of the brand's identity to the FlipHTML5 server. It will be automatically converted to a feature-rich, interactive flipbook in no time.



FlipHTML5 features several templates that can be used to create the brand book the user desires. The templates are fully customizable so users can choose the theme, color, font, and toolbar settings they need. Business users can also link their website to the book logo to drive more traffic and maintain brand professionalism. A professional brand book will be ready for use across their organization.



Using FlipHTML5's brand book templates offers several advantages. These include a realistic page-flipping visual and sound effect, support for 22 languages on the book interface, the ability to work with both Windows and Mac, and the ability to include multimedia elements such as videos, animations, and links. These will ensure that the brand book is effective and the guidelines it contains will be followed.



Publishing a brand book made with brand book templates from FlipHTML5 is easy. Offline publishing is available for smaller businesses with few employees. The brand book can be exported to the user's computer and shared on USB or CD/DVD. For more widespread sharing, each completed brand book generates a URL that can be shared via email and social media. It can also be embedded on a company's website using the embed code.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a dynamic digital publishing platform. It can be used for a wide variety of personal and professional projects.