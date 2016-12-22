FlipHTML5 Sums Up the Top 10 Travel Brochure Making Software for Marketers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2016 --Recently, FlipHTML5 explored the travel market and entered it with a series of travel resources for the online marketing. It summed up top 10 travel brochure making software for marketers and analyzed its features. There is no doubt that FlipHTML5 is the No.1 software for the travel brochure making. And at this special holiday season, FlipHTML5 even announced to provide the coupon code: C9F-AW7 for the Pro, Gold and Platinum membership at Christmas.



FlipHTML5 ranked high among the other 9 software for that it has been developed stature and supported by a team of engineers who are ready to solve the issues at any time. FlipHTML5 is the best travel brochure making software that not only can help to create the attractive travel brochures, but also help to market them on social media. It is reported that the created brochures are mobile ready, which works smoothly on mobile devices.



The most important factor is that FlipHTML5 can help to boost sales with travel brochures. No kidding! This travel brochure making software allows users to add the videos, images, links and other elements to diversify the content. For the marketers, it is easy to link to online store or the travel agent website to the brochure. That's not all! With FlipHTML5 animation editor, marketers can add ecommerce elements, such as prices, discounts, Buy-now button and Paypal. It can make the target customers to buy the services without leaving the brochures.



As the business trend goes mobile, FlipHTML5 supports mobile version travel brochures. Without download the software, the marketers can convert PDF to flipping brochures online and even embed it on their own websites. All flipping brochures on FlipHTML5 brochures support mobile reading. It will help to expand the mobile market and win more travelers.



FlipHTML5 has the free download version and paid version. At this Christmas, it gives 20% off discount to the pro, gold and platinum membership. For more about the other 9 travel brochure making software, please click here.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 specializes in providing the best digital publishing solution to all walks of life. For the travel industry, FlipHTML5 allows marketers to create, publish and promote the interactive brochures with an amazing way.