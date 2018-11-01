FlipHTML5 Takes Digital Magazine Publishing Process Into a Higher Level

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2018 --Many digital magazine publishing companies collaborated to recognize the efforts of the CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang. This is because they perceived the said digital magazine publishing software as an efficient tool in their business. Although many of these digital magazine publishing companies are using the paid version of FlipHTML5 in their operations, all of them are satisfied with FlipHTML5's features. Indeed, FlipHTML5 gives value to its users' money. Winston Zhang said, "FlipHTML5 users will be more thrilled on the improvements that we will integrate to the digital magazine publishing software as part of our advocacy to continuously innovate in the business."



FlipHTML5 has a simple but professional way of converting PDF and image files into interactive digital reading materials. Thus, many of its users find it effective in promoting their products and ideas to their target readers. If users add audio, music, videos and animation effects, the digital contents will turn livelier. Enhancing a PDF document might require creativity, but the built-in templates and themes in FlipHTML5 will help the users improve their magazines in an instant. The digital magazine publishing software has many publishing options to meet the various preferences of its users. A FlipHTML5 project can be published online through the latest HTML5 technology but it can also be saved offline.



Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, advised all FlipHTML5 users to just have fun in using the digital magazine publishing software, saying, "The design team of FlipHTML5 intended to make the software's interface as user-friendly as possible so that everyone can enjoy using it. Producing many digital magazines is an interesting thing to do and we want every FlipHTML5 user to make the most out of our free digital magazine publishing software."



The FlipHTML5 design team sent out an invitation to everyone to download the free version of the digital magazine publishing software at http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. is based in Hong Kong but the company has already served numerous clients around the globe. FlipHTML5 takes magazine creation into a whole new level. It is capable of converting any PDF magazine into a more engaging reading material.