FlipHTML5, the Best Flip Book Maker, Releases a New Partner Scheme

In recent news, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, the Hong Kong-based flip book maker provider has unveiled an all new partner scheme. With this scheme, the company is inviting people to join their business and accomplish success together.



The highly renowned provider of flip book maker has introduced four ways for people to join their business and achieve success together. They are:



- Reseller program for software resellers: people can get 10% or more commission by selling this popular flip book maker.



- Partner offers for software development companies: they can offer discount and even giveaways of their services to FlipHTML5 users.



- Cross promotion for digital marketers: this is a win-to-win relationship between FlipHTML5 and digital marketers.



- Customer publications for FlipHTML5 publishers: customers can get more exposure by displaying their outstanding flipbooks on FlipHTML5's Showcase section.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd believes this is the perfect opportunity for software resellers, digital marketers, and software development companies alike to join FlipHTML5 in their success. "We have introduced this new scheme to help aspiring individuals join us in our success," said Zhang. "With this scheme, we hope to create a single platform where all digital marketers, software development companies, and software resellers can come together to join hands and celebrate success."



Interested individuals can head over to the Partnership section on FlipHTML5's official website to find out more about the scheme.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd

FlipHTML5 is a product of FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company is a well known digital publishing software provider. FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd also offers a vast variety of solutions for illustrated book publishers to craft all sorts of outputs.