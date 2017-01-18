FlipHTML5: The Best Professional Online Interactive Magazine Creator for 2017

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --Digital publishing marvel, FlipHTML5 has announced that it will be offering new and exciting tools and features for its online digital publishing platform. The announcement was made by Anna Lee, the designer at FlipHTML5 who is known globally for her creations at the digital publishing giant based in Hong Kong. The interactive magazine creator by FlipHTML5 has helped thousands of publishers and designers worldwide who have taken the digital publishing to the next level.



"It is 2017 now and we wanted to bring out new features in our latest and improved interactive magazine creator." Said Anna Lee, the designer at FlipHTML5. "With 2017, everything is ready for a new appearance and so are we for our free e magazine software." She added. With creating and sharing features that are amazing, the digital publisher is setting the standards high for its competition in the New Year.



Over the years FlipHTML5 has undisputedly become the best professional interactive magazine creator. It can help significantly in publishing the rich media content to make reading interactive as well as exciting. In addition, the cloud platform offered by FlipHTML5 helps users manage their online publications easily anywhere they go.



From PDF, Videos, Images and other media, users can easily create exiting flipping magazine that give an amazing and colorful appearance of an interactive page flipping book. Users can also add and embed their YouTube videos to their magazine and they get played inside the magazine for their ease and all this provides the ultimate online reading experience.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a Hong Kong based world leader in online digital publishing solutions. The company works on all platforms and has revolutionized the industry of digital publishing worldwide. With millions taking benefit of the software, the company aims to enable each of its users with professional and high-end services in digital publishing.