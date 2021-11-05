FlipHTML5 the Employee Handbook Creator Makes Onboarding Easier

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2021 --An employee handbook is an essential document for introducing new employees to the culture and operating procedures of an organization. It's also useful for keeping all employees updated about any policy changes that may become necessary. A great employee handbook will keep readers engaged instead of feeling like they have been assigned an unpleasant task. The employee handbook creator from FlipHTML5 does exactly this. It incorporates several features and advantages that make both the creation and use of an employee handbook simple and pleasant.



FlipHTML5 will convert a static PDF employee handbook to a dynamic and attractive flipbook that employees will enjoy reading. This employee handbook creator features interactive flipping pages and a realistic page-turning sound effect. With multiple templates that can be quickly customized, the employee handbook will be completed in no time and be completely professional. Employers can easily adjust the handbook to match the company's image with themes and backgrounds.



Another outstanding feature of this employee handbook creator is the ability to include multimedia elements such as videos, audio, animations, and hyperlinks. This opens up a world of possibilities. Different sections of the employee handbook can be made more appealing with these elements. Videos and animation for example are proven to hold viewers' attention for longer. And hyperlinks to useful websites and places on the company intranet make everyone's life easier.



FlipHTML5's employee handbook creator produces results in three easy steps. First, users need to import their PDF document to the site – it's automatically converted to an interactive HTML5 flipbook. Then comes customization to match their brand – backgrounds, themes, and multimedia. Finally, the handbook is ready to publish and distribute to employees.



This employee handbook creator offers both offline and online publishing options. The handbook can be published to local computers and saved on CDs/DVDs and USB devices. Or it can be hosted on the FlipHTML5 server – this is ideal for smaller businesses that may not yet have a server of their own. The handbook will generate a URL that can be shared via email and an embed code so it can be embedded on websites. Employees can read the handbook anytime, anywhere.



"Our employee handbook creator takes the guesswork out of an important part of every business," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



Visit FlipHTML5 for more information.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a multi-purpose digital publishing solution. It's great for creating and reading documents.