FlipHTML5 - the Free eBook Maker Every Publisher Is Using

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2022 --FlipHTML5 was developed by Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd., a world leader in the creation of digital publishing software. The company focused for many years on the development of a free ebook maker that would be customized to provide the needed solution for digital publishers across the world and in many different industries.



The FlipHTML5 Free eBook Maker is created to meet the needs of the future mobile internet, so it is based on CSS3, HTML5 and jQuery. But it's very user-friendly and straightforward. Regular users simply upload the desired PDF file and get it converted into a stunning page-turning eBook in seconds.



They can publish the ebook as-is or customize it with over a dozen book themes and templates. For an enhanced reading experience, users can take advantage of FlipHTML5's online editor to add links, images, videos, or audio to their ebooks. The free ebook maker also allows users to publish their books to the FlipHTML5 cloud, where people can easily access their book online, share it on social media via URL, or embed it on websites through a simple embed code.



FlipHTML5 is a 100% secure free ebook maker that uses the Amazon S3 service to store user content and protect users' personal information. It spares no effect to ensure their data is free from any form of virus or malware. That's why many companies are choosing FlipHTML5 to keep their document online and safe.



"We understand that digital transformation is tough, but it's totally worth it. It's what drives us to optimize our free ebook maker to meet the needs of today's users", says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



To find out more about this free ebook maker, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a clean, secure and effective digital publishing platform that provides digital book publishers with a variety of excellent solutions to create website content, digital catalogs, online reports, and digital magazines, as well as a range of other illustrations such as flyers, yearbook and user manual.