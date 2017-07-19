FlipHTML5 –The HTML5 Flipbook Publishing Platform for Online Digital Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --FlipHTML5 is revolutionary HTML5 flipbook software that is designed to help users convert their pdf documents or pages into interactive pages such as digital catalogs, brochures, magazines, etc. with a realistic 3D flipping effect. The software comes with an intuitive user interface which is extremely customer friendly where in a non-technical person can also create digital pages easily. Within minutes, one can create visually appealing and beautiful animated pages. The same can be uploaded instantly on websites, emails, social networking sites and mobiles too.



The FlipHTML5 comes with an Animation Editor which is a powerful tool that helps users add many more interactive features such as audio, video, shapes, multimedia images, animation effects, etc. all of which are completely customizable. This HTML5 flipbook software is not just backed by a user-friendly technology but mobile-friendly as well. Apart from desktop editions, one can create editions that are compatible with smartphones and tablets too. This helps users have an impeccable reading experience not just on personal computers and laptops but all types of smartphones, iPads, iPhones and tablets too.



The HTML5 flipbook software is packed with features such as numerous templates and themes, flexible options for publishing, plugin for WordPress, cloud publishing, bookmarks, etc. This software is the best advertising option for online marketing as it allows businesses to create product catalogs and promote the same through the email marketing feature. The best thing is that all the online books and pages created by this software can be read without having to download the same. The flip animation effect for readers is definitely a feather in the cap. This software offers an extraordinary reading experience to the end users.



To know more visit http://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 comes from one of the leading providers of digital publishing software and offer solutions for producing digital website content including user manuals, annual reports, flip magazines, presentations, photo albums, etc. It can help to convert PDF to flipping content in a fast way.