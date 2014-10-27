'FlipHTML5', The Market Leader in Digital Book Publishing, Has Added Online Customer Service to Its Website

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2014 --The digital book publishing software by FlipHTML5 now has an online customer service for its users across the globe. This service will assist users in getting answers to all queries and resolving any related issue, the same as an effort by the company for improving the customer’s experience. Users can also leave a message for customer care team to get back with the solution. If experts in the field are to be believed, the step is likely to improve customers’ trust and experience, thereby making the products of the company even more popular.



The company now has more than 1,110,000 downloads for both Windows and Mac versions and the same is growing at a great pace, confirmed a source. The company is providing five different packages for customers to view and chose from including Free, Pro, Gold, Platinum and Enterprise. The first three packages are monthly based and cost $0, $15 and $29 respectively, whereas platinum package costs $299 per year. The enterprise version is onetime payment plan price at $999.



Speaking to the media, a spokesperson of the company said, “Yes, now we are offering quality online customer services to all our users for improving their experience. We would always be ready to serve users with the answers of their queries. We are really happy on introducing this service as this would assist us in maintaining good relationship with our customers. We are providing high quality digital publishing software that allows users to post their books online.” He further added, “We are highly thankful to our users for their great response in the recent past. We would definitely introduce some more helpful services in the near future.”



The company is allowing users to create their own HTML5 flipbooks. Users just need to create an account on the website of the company, set up new project and import PDF Files to convert to flipbook and publish online.



