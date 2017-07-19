FlipHTML5 – The Revolutionary Flipping Book Software That Everyone Can Use

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --Flipping books are visually attractive. Many eminent brands and businesses are increasingly turning to flipping books to advertise or inform masses the details about their products and services. Many indie businesses that are yet to make their mark in the market are also using the advent of digital flipping book to boost their online presence. For those looking for a reliable flipping book software that is easy to use, FlipHTML5 will be of great help to publish interactive HTML5 flipping books that can be used for catalogues, magazines and much more.



As flipping books gain a foothold, users will find FlipHTML5 immensely useful, particularly because of the convenience and easiness this flipping book software extends. An amateur or someone who has never created a flipping book before can create a beautifully crafted and professionally nuanced flipping book in a very short time and place the digital material on the websites. All these are free – there is no cost.



FlipHTML5 works by assisting users in converting PDFs, MS Office documents or images into flipping books – by only a few clicks and navigations, an interactive, attention grabbing flipping book will be ready to be delivered to the target online readers. The PDF content can be enriched with rich media features that are crisp and look awesome, striking one at the first notice. The flipping books created by FlipHTML5 allows the user to choose whether to publish them offline or online. FlipHTML5 is accessible by any mobile device and are also open to be shared on social networks – this inclusiveness makes FlipHTML5 a highly efficient flipbook making tool that meets all that users may need.



"Our flipping book software is specially designed for those who have no prior experience in creating flipping books. All a user has to do is follow the guidelines and a content rich and visual rich flipping book will be good to go." Winston Zhang, CEO at FlipHTML5 said.



The interesting aspects of FlipHTML5 are its features. A user is able to customize the flipping book they intend to create using their own creative style and ready available templates and harnessing the design tools. If one wants to add videos from YouTube, video players and other attributes for media rich content, FlipHTML5 supports that as a flipping book publishing platform.



The flipping books designed by FlipHTML5 have the power to make way for overreaching readers from every corner of the globe. FlipHTML5 is of the potential to make the publishing of digital flipping book easy and self sufficient.



