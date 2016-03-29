FlipHTML5, the Top Provider of Flipbook Software, Launches New Reseller Programs

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --The online digital catalog maker FlipHTML5 has announced the launch of their new re-seller programs under which anyone can apply for becoming a re-seller and earn commissions. The user will need to fill an application form (at http://fliphtml5.com/partnership/) after which the FlipHTML5 team will review the form and approve the same if it meets their set requirements.



The re-sellers will have an opportunity to resell and promote the flipbook software and earn a commission of 10% or more on the same. The reselling program does not require any minimum sales volume while offering competitive commission rates. It also offers huge discount programs for government/churches/schools/charities.



Approved re-sellers will be backed up by the award winning 24 hours support team for them and their customers. The website will provide discount coupons which the re-seller can use to further sell the software to their customers. Also, the professional marketing and promotions are handled by the FlipHTML5 team only.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an online platform and free flipbook software that allows the user to create digital catalogs, digital magazines and flip books to promote an event, product or service. Without any knowledge of programming or coding, the user can simply import a PDF and start making an online flip book. The pre-defined templates provide a variety of options to the users to choose a preferred design for their flip book. The final flip book or catalog can be published to social media and shared through e-mail to the potential clients.



FlipHTML5 provides a convenient platform to the individuals and businesses to create their digital catalog which they can use to engage a number of customers or clients. The easy-to-read flip book can be viewed on mobile and other devices too. It also saves the cost of printing the whole catalog in paper and provides wider options to reach a larger number of potential customers.



More information about the software and the reseller program is available at FlipHTML5.com