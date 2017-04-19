FlipHTML5 – The Ultimate Choice for Digital Magazine Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd announced today that it has launched an updated version of FlipHTML5. "Designed for high compatibility and ease of use, FlipHTML5 is the ultimate choice for digital magazine publishing. "Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 said.



FlipHTML5 makes digital magazine publishing easy and fast. For those who just want to upload PDF and convert it into digital magazine without multimedia, it is simple for them to make a professional result with online version of FlipHTML5. For those who need to add link, audio, video, animation and more multimedia to their digital magazines, they are required to download the desktop version of FlipHTML5. Currently, it is available for the Windows and Mac operating systems allowing both Windows and Mac users to download it free from FlipHTML5 official site.



After installing the desktop version of FlipHTML5, it is simple and easy for users to add link, video, audio, image, slider, flash, hotspot, button, shape, cart to enrich the digital magazine and engage readers. In this way, readers will never get bored while reading the digital magazine.



The magazine templates and themes available on FlipHTML5 are incredibly designed and easy-to-use, users can directly use them to make their digital magazines more professional and fascinating. Without any single line of code, everyone can create a digital magazine like a professional.



For those who don't have their own website or server, FlipHTML5 also provides them a high performance cloud publishing platform where they can publish their digital magazines online making theirs well-known in the world through Internet.



Integrated with social media, FlipHTML5 makes it easy for users to share their digital magazines through major social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ enabling theirs can be connected to readers from any part of the world.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd specializes in digital magazine publishing providing easy-to-use solutions for users to create professional digital magazines in minutes.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.