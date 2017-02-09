FlipHTML5 - The Unique Multi-Function Flipbook Maker for Facebook Share

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --The flipbook maker for Facebook share i s one of the latest functions from the stables of FlipHTML5 Software Company Limited. The company recently made known to the public, this unique feature of its flipbook maker that has taken the world of digital publishing by storm.



The tool has gained prominence majorly amongst digital publishers and online marketers, being one of the very few tools with several functions and features, one of which is the ability to share flipbooks on social media platforms like Facebook. It also fits for the Mac users.



Content is said to be key, but quality content is described as being the King. With FlipHTML5 flipbook maker, businesses and other such users of digital publishing interactive and captivating flipbooks are created, helping to increase customer engagement and subsequently boost sales both online and offline. FlipHTML5 allows users to enrich the content with videos, audios, images and so on. For the advertisement, it can also add flexible plugins to promote the important business.



The soul and blood of every online business are traffic, and one of the major sources of organic traffic is social media and Facebook in particular. The Facebook sharing feature on the flipbook maker, therefore, adds to the many reasons digital publishers should choose flipbook maker for Facebook share by FlipHTML5 Software Company Limited.



In addition to the features mentioned above, flipbooks created are mobile-friendly allowing readers to view quality and captivating content on the go regardless of their location, one of the major goals of Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 and her team.



For more about how to create multi-function flipbooks and how to share on social networks, there are tutorial in FlipHTML5 homepage. Also, people who are interested in the iPad flipbook maker can free download to have a try.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the powerful digital publishing software with all kinds of marketing ideas. It helps to convert PDF to flipbooks, provides the cloud publishing platform and enables to market the flipbooks via social networks.