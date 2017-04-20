FlipHTML5 - Top Flipping Book Publishing Service for Presenting PDF Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --FlipHTML5, one of the leading technology providers of HTML5 digital software has launched an online publishing platform for flipping book publishing. This platform helps convert PDF files to flip books in a matter of seconds and provides a bookcase to display a number of online content orderly.



FlipHTML5 was created to address problems associated with creating flipping books or converting already existing PDF files to flipping books. It can help to customize the layout and content for online publishing.



This state-of –the-art digital publishing software will convert PDFs into online customized very cool digital editions. Another fun part of using FlipHTML5 is the ability to add video, radio, hyperlinks to the flipping book and create awesome effects. What a fun way to create a book.



The flipping books created with the FlipHTML5 software are very compatible on any device, ranging from computer systems to tablets and even phones and are supported even for preview. The made flipping books run comfortably on any browser whatsoever be it Chrome, Opera mini, even Internet explorer so there is no need to worry on which browser to use, just log on to the site and start converting your favourite PDF files to flip books. Or users can download the desktop software to design the content from scratch. FlipHTML5 provides the powerful page editing tool for users to design the content.



FlipHTML5 is free of charge and can be used by any individual or organization to convert and publish the PDF files to amazing flipping books online. For more details, please go to FlipHTML5 official site.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has been giving their customers back to back great quality of publishing software for that it has a 24/7 running website and contact address where they can be reached for enquires and information about products and services.