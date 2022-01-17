FlipHTML5 - Top PDF eBook Maker for All Types of Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2022 --eBooks are a great way to reach large audiences with content. More people are replacing printed volumes with eBooks because of their convenience. PDFs have been the generally accepted format for eBooks for a long time. But there is now a more attractive way to present digital content – a flipbook. There is no need to abandon PDFs altogether; a PDF eBook maker is the perfect compromise. And FlipHTML5 is the perfect PDF eBook maker.



FlipHTML5 is an easy-to-use PDF eBook maker that even amateurs can use to create outstanding digital content. It automatically converts PDF files to interactive page-flipping books. Users don't need any coding or technical skills. They just import the PDF and the PDF eBook maker does all the hard work. There are even dozens of templates, themes, backgrounds, and scenes to beautify the eBook.



Although PDFs are useful, they can be dull as they're limited to text and images. FlipHTML5's PDF eBook maker will make any PDF more engaging by allowing users to add various multimedia elements. Audio, videos and animation effects will bring any publication to life and give readers a more pleasant viewing experience. Publishers can also add hyperlinks to their eBooks with this PDF eBook maker.



Another disadvantage of PDF files is the endless scrolling. The PDF eBook maker from FlipHTML5 creates eBooks that readers can flip through like a physical book. Readers can navigate by scrolling, clicking page corners, or using the next and previous buttons. Pages can flip horizontally or vertically and there's a realistic page-flipping sound effect. Publishers can insert a table of contents to make pages easier to find in the eBook.



Distributing eBooks is a breeze with this PDF eBook maker. Once the eBook creation process is finished, it can be uploaded to the FlipHTML5 cloud. The PDF eBook maker will also generate a link that can be used to share the eBook via email or social media and an embed code to embed the eBook on websites and blogs. eBooks can be published in offline formats as well.



"A PDF eBook maker is an ingenious way to make a PDF file more interesting," says Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a useful tool for converting static PDFs to dynamic and engaging flipbooks.