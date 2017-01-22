FlipHTML5 Tops the List of Document Upload Tools

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2017 --Nowadays, when it comes to online publishing tools, cloud integration is extremely important. This is because the cloud is a futuristic technology which has streamlined a number of aspects related to digital documentation. The developers at FlipHTML5 have realized this, which is why the software now offers a cloud publishing platform for document upload tools.



The most impressive feature of this cloud publishing platform from FlipHTML5 is the fact that it enables users to upload their documents online, while also having the assurance that their data is protected in their documents from any errors. Furthermore, FlipHTML5 Cloud is powered by Amazon S3, which adds to its security and reliability.



According to Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5, "We have introduced the FlipHTML5 Cloud to streamline the work of our users." Jackie further added, "With the help of this platform, all publications can remain secure from infrastructure failures, application errors, as well as data loss."



In other words, FlipHTML5 has reduced all the hassles related to storing publications. The software has further eased the barrier that most publishers face when uploading their work online. Needless to say, the FlipHTML5 Cloud is definitely a step in the right direction that will reduce the stress of all digital publishers who want to use document upload tools.



What's more, with the help of employing Amazon S3 service, FlipHTML5 Cloud further ensures that users can store their book data and keep it well protected from all kinds of logical and physical problems.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is software for flipbook publishing. It provides streamlined access to flipbook content to help publishers more effectively engage customers and maximize giving potential.



To find out more about FlipHTML5 and its cloud platform or document upload tools, visit https://fliphtml5.com/.