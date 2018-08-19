FlipHTML5 Tops the Shelf of Other Online eBook Creators on the Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2018 --FlipHTML5 online eBook creator is the perfect one stop option for creating online eBooks. FlipHTML5 keeps the user interface simple and elegant, yet functional for optimal reading experience whilst providing starters with tons of amazing free templates.



FlipHTML5 presents pre-set templates which cover a broad niche to ensure that no online book publisher is left out. Users can leverage templates to create beautiful online eBooks in almost any conceivable specialization.



FlipHTML5 offers quick and easy conversion of PDF files to beautiful online eBooks. The software ensures that zero damage to the content of the uploaded file. FlipHTML5 online eBook creator spots an interactive and versatile interface which provides users with tons of tools for customizing already available templates to the delight of the user.



Online content publishers would find FlipHTML5 particularly helpful as it offers users the very functional Share button. The Share button of FlipHTML5 is an option available to all users for sharing the amazing eBooks created with the online eBook creator. eBooks can be shared using any of the following methods:



- Copy the eBook URL: FlipHTML5 offers users with the unique option of automatically creating a peculiar URL for an eBook. The URL automatically redirects clicks to the online eBook of the creator.



- Share to social network: Publishers can directly share their works from FlipHTML5 to social networks using the appropriate buttons provided in the tools bar.



- Insert eBooks to Site: FlipHTML5 eBooks are created with unique codes. For ease of sharing, publishers can leverage these codes to embed their eBooks directly into their websites.



The team at FlipHTML5 leverages the latest technology in providing users with user-friendly, cost-effective and highly functional digital publishing software for everyday use.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is a software development company recognized for offering users around the world easy-to-use and cost-effective digital publishing software that can be used for creating engaging eBooks such as magazines, brochures, catalogs and so on. For improved efficiency and productivity, start using FlipHTML5 today.