FlipHTML5 Tutorial Shows Novices How to Make a Flipbook Within 4 Steps

In a bid to enhance the user experience for users of their popular flipbook making software, FlipHTML5 has developed and launched a simple tutorial about how to make a flipbook with step by step instructions. The tutorial is designed to help novice users of the software learn how to make a basic flipbook that is fully functional, in just four simple steps.



FlipHTML5 helps digital publishers create publications that are highly interactive and engaging as they are viewed on digital devices. Through its flipbook creator, users can convert plain PDF files into responsive and engaging HTML5 content with page flipping features that mimic physical books.



Additionally, a range of rich media, such as audio and video, can be embedded in the finished product, as well as social media and web plugins. As a result, numerous companies and individuals globally have used the software to create magazines, catalogs, brochures and eBooks that can be viewed on desktop and mobile devices.



With more than 4.5 million downloads, the flipbook maker from FlipHTML5 is rapidly growing in popularity. At the same time, the software is constantly being updated to allow users to stay ahead of the competition while getting the best possible results. As such, the simple tutorial was created to help new users grasp the basics in four easy steps while creating their very first flipbooks.



"We will continue to explore the latest technology and do our utmost to improve our applications [to] meet the needs of our clients," said Jackie Peng, Customer Service Manager at FlipHTML5.



Having launched the new tutorial, FlipHTML5 expects new users to get a quicker grasp of the flipbook maker and learn how to use all its features in a much quicker time. The tutorial is free for download to users with both Windows and Mac platforms.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Company enables companies and individuals to reach their target markets with interactive and engaging content.



For more information, go to http://fliphtml5.com/how-to-make-a-flipbook.php.