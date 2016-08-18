FlipHTML5 Uncovers Unexpected Benefits of Flipping Book PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --The new FlipHTML5 brochure designing software offers a great number of ways for marketers to create a page-turning flipping book from PDF pages. The new and upgraded brochure maker comes with several easy to use features to help create interactive brochures.



Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5, reveals that with the technological development, more and more marketers prefer using the flipping book PDF to promote a brand among the target audience. The tool powers up the PDF to make it more presentable.



According to him, now FlipHTML5 uncovers unexpected benefits of the tool, including:



1. New displaying method to catch the attention of readers

2. Making reading more enjoyable with multimedia effects

3. Readers can read anywhere with any device.

4. Everyone can share the flipping book PDF via social media.



Jackie maintains that FlipHTML5 offers a great comfort, convenience and flexibility for marketers to promote their digital content online. The software allows uploading flipping books through browsers and mobile networks. One can easily upload and manage the content online and can distribute it through various channels, such as email campaigns and social sharing. The brochure maker enables marketers in flexible page flipping, maintaining different layouts and styles.



According to Jackie, one can easily convert PDF documents into flipping books with custom designs. The easy to use tool allows using HTML5 techniques to get feature-rich digital brochures with page turning and awesome effects. One can easily add video or audio to design and deliver an impressive flipping book. One can easily enhance the product layout with the help of custom-made templates and backgrounds. FlipHTML5 also allows adding hyperlinks and animations for an effective presentation.



The new FlipHTML5 flipping book tool allows creating attractive digital content, such as digital magazines, product catalogues, portfolios etc. With user-friendly controls, a marketer can easily use the software to insert images, texts, YouTube videos and other multimedia effects. The software supports a number of devices, including Android phones, iPhones, iPads, PCs, laptops and different browsers, such as Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer and others.



To know more about the software, one can visit this website: http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides a series of digital publishing solutions to people from all over the world. It develops flipping book tool which can help users to convert PDF into amazing page flipping publications in an innovative way.