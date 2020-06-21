FlipHTML5 Unfolds Its Distance Teaching Tool to Enhance Remote Teaching

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2020 --FlipHTML5 introduces a distance teaching tool, a technological advancement that improvises remote teaching. This initiative has been developed due to the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 that has resulted in a widespread closure across schools. Thanks to the advancements in technology, FlipHTML5 has come up with a tool that facilitates the new norm of remote teaching.



During online classes, teachers can share live sessions with students and bring the teaching-learning process to life using FlipHTML5's distance teaching tool. This is done through a smooth transmission of teaching materials, including textbooks, videos, images, text and other relevant teaching components. As grabbing students' attention gets extremely challenging, hence it is essential to come up with a new format that is engaging and interactive. The distance teaching tool is beneficial for converting files of varied formats, either PDF files or images, into online flipbooks which are not only attractive but also interactive in nature.



By customizing the flipbooks with varied templates, themes, backgrounds, size, colors, the flipbooks have unlimited potentials and possibilities to suit different subjects and topics of the teaching needs. Moreover, flipbooks created with FlipHTML5 are made for distance teaching as FlipHTML5 supports video, audio, images, animations, and other media inserted in their flipbooks. Textbooks are no longer dull and drab but only dynamic and interesting with FlipHTML5's distance teaching tool.



"The easy-to-use distance teaching tool has been introduced with the primary aim of making learning interesting, engaging and easier for both students and teachers from a distance. As the pandemic has caused a standstill at the education front, this tool is a need of the present times", says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



The distance teaching tool provides teachers with powerful features to create engaging digital textbooks along with other study materials, that further helps students to learn independently in online courses. Aiming to be the most ideal tool, FlipHTML5 enables teachers to share their digital teaching materials with students via links on social platforms, chat groups and any other online platform. It thereby offers teachers and faculty an easy and collaborative form of editing, publishing, sharing and teaching the content.



