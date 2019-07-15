FlipHTML5 Unveils a Dynamic and User-Friendly Magazine Publishing Platform

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2019 --Looking at the rate at which technology is changing, it's safe to say that the digital age is here. From the way people share information to the way they find or receive it, technology seems to be revolutionizing every aspect of human life. The print or publishing industry marks one of the areas that are currently experiencing this transformation. With FlipHTML5 rolling out a dynamic and easy-to-use magazine publishing platform, print magazines could be out of the picture sooner than later. The reason is that users can now develop and publish stunning and engaging magazines that enjoy a worldwide reach.



FlipHTML5 helps in converting static PDF documents into eye-catching and interactive digital magazines. The beauty of using this powerful magazine publishing platform is that no prior coding experience is needed. Winston Zhang, FlipHTML5's CEO echoed the benefits of the platform by saying "At FlipHTML5, we empower our clients to design magazines that will work on all web browsers and mobile devices to give readers a seamless experience when reading through. This makes it easy for readers to access the magazines anywhere. Users can create multiple magazines and display them on bookcases for sharing with massive audiences worldwide. We also offer them free online hosting to publish their magazines online without having their own websites."



The main reason behind the growing shift from print to digital magazines lies in the desire to provide readers with a more interactive experience. For instance, FlipHTML5's Online Editor allows users to add multimedia such as photos, audio, animations, and videos to their digital magazines. Furthermore, the platform's annotation also enables users to add drawings, signatures, comments, and designs to their magazines.



FlipHTML5 now offers users a wide array of features to meet various needs. They include an animation editor, more than ten templates, a multi-language interface, the E-commerce feature for selling books, a native application builder for Android devices, and many others.



For additional details on FlipHTML5, please check out: http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 marks the newest member of Hong Kong-based Wonder Idea Technology Co., Ltd., a renowned online publishing software provider. The software offers a wide array of solutions to assist book publishers in producing flipping online magazines, digital reports, user manuals, web content, etc. Aside from being one of the most cost-effective and easy-to-use publishing software available today, FlipHTML5 is still exploring new technologies in a bid to enhance its features.