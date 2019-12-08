FlipHTML5 Unveils a Free eBook Publisher for Fastest Self-Publishing

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2019 --FlipHTML5 is a trusted partner when it comes to software development. Today, the company unveiled a free eBook publisher for the fastest self-publishing. The software helps users market their eBooks faster through self-publishing. They can design their eBooks and publish them right away to gain more online exposure and increase sales. FlipHTML5 helps its clients channel relationships online in order to achieve profitability and growth.



FlipHTML5 aims to empower publishers, marketers, and businesses with tools that can help them reap success online. The company has designed numerous software products that have benefited a lot of industries. By offering them a self-publishing option, FlipHTML5 ensures users have greater creative control over the appearance and content of their eBooks. They can create and manage their eBooks and publish them in any format that will make sharing easy.



"Our experience and understanding of the digital needs of our clients has helped us meet their requirements," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "With the growing technological shift in digital marketing, we have focused on developing solutions that will support our clients and help them achieve their goals online. We want them to use the right tools to customize their eBooks and make online readers relate with them. By self-publishing, they will definitely build personal relationships with their audiences."



The digital world is experiencing a lot of transformation that requires exponential adoption of technology. FlipHTML5 provides an interactive platform to help develop the creativity of users and ensure eBooks are designed, published, and managed securely. It is a medium that brings together international users who want to grow their businesses innovatively. Users can use the eBook publisher for their CSS3 and HTML5 digital catalogs, magazines, brochures, and flipbooks.



The benefits of fast self-publishing offered by FlipHTML5 is that users have access to a longer shelf life for their eBooks. They can design many eBooks in various niches to target different audiences. The eBooks can remain on the FlipHTML5 virtual shelves for a very long time, allowing readers to access the eBooks by just a click of a button. The longer the eBooks remain on the digital shelves, the more time users have to engage many online audiences.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an expert in software development. Based in China, the company builds software products that enterprises and publishers can use in their marketing efforts. The company offers advanced tools that ensure high-end digital eBooks that are highly responsive. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/