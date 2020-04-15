FlipHTML5 Unveils a Report Maker for School Termly Reports

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2020 --FlipHTML5 has thrived on its driving passion since its establishment, which is to provide marketers with a platform for discovering more creative ways of presenting information to their audiences. FlipHTML5 has today unveiled a report maker for creating school termly reports. The report maker can be used to design compelling digital termly reports that will impress the academic community. Users can present information and events of the whole term to stakeholders, including parents, teaching staff, board members in a captivating way. School termly reports contain details of performance, a reflection on what was accomplished and what wasn't, the challenges faced, and what to expect during the next school term.



FlipHTML5 not only has beautifully designed templates, but it also offers excellent tools and elements that help to embellish the reports and make them more engaging to readers. The company also provides an intuitive user interface that is easy to use even by people with no design experience. Users can quickly execute their report making process and present stunning publications that are visually appealing and highly comprehensible. Reporting termly school progress can help the school and other stakeholders figure out which areas of development need to be prioritized, what projects are challenging, and which goals might need extra attention.



"We developed the online report maker to help schools and other institutions find a better medium to expose their brands online," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. We also know how tedious it is to compile school reports and make them enjoyable to read and understand. Reports contain a lot of statistics, and the only way to understand them is by turning them into stunning visual stories, which is what our platform offers our clients."



Creating interactive school reports at FlipHTML5 has never been easier. All it takes is to import PDF files, customize with brand logos, styles, and colors, and add interactive media. Creators can use different media elements to highlight achievements, ongoing tasks, targets, and improvements for the next term. Users can present data in a more meaningful way by including the most important information that will help prospects make better, informed decisions. Personalizing the report using examples and case studies will make the report more appealing and interesting to read.



Sharing termly school reports online is one of the best ways of marketing the school. Many people will read about it and know more about its accomplishments, goals, and other relevant information that may compel them to decide on enrolling. FlipHTML5 provides plenty of sharing options, which help to expose the school brand to the world. They include social media, FlipHTML5 cloud platform, school websites, and more.



