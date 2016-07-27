FlipHTML5 Unveils How PDF Page Turn Software Can Serve Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --As the educational scenario has changed so innovative technologies are taking its place that are helping students as well as teachers to create beautiful magazines for their school. The PDF page turn software created by FlipHTML5 has brought an advanced version of studying in schools. The CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang has placed the product in high esteem as right from teachers to parents can create wonders in their way of teaching.



Smart learning with PDF page turn software



FlipHTML5 with the deliberate mix of advanced technology and usage of creative platform has presented an attractive real book. With this PDF page turn software and customized animation, without any difficult coding procedure, one can simply create wonderful projects. Here are some of its finest features:



- Easy Flipping effect - People who are using this software for conversion of their ordinary PDF files into an amazing format will never get bored now by reading long pages of PDF. They can now scroll through this flipbook and read the contents easily.



- Customized looks - The teachers, parents or students can also give a customized look to their flipbook by changing the format of eBook, logo, title format, background images or colors, etc.



- Inserting Animations - The pleasure of reading will be great with some add-on animated features that will give this Flipbook a fantastic outlook. These animated images will attract the students and small children towards reading these ebooks.



Lastly, these customized Flipbooks are gaining momentum and becoming a popular source of studies in the schools.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a secure publishing platform that helps in creating stunning Flipbooks, brochures, catalogs, etc. for varied purposes.



