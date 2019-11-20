FlipHTML5 Unveils Page Flip Software with Free Flipbook Templates

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2019 --FlipHTML5 has today unveiled its page flip software with free flipbook templates. As an international software development partner, FlipHTML5 produces software to many users across the globe. The unveiling of the page flip software has come at the right time when digital advertising is currently gaining more popularity. Many consumers have embraced digital shopping, and they look for information and products every day on the internet. Having captivating page flipping publications online helps to increase sales and conversions for FlipHTML5 clients.



FlipHTML5's new page flip software helps to design flipbooks that can be embedded on websites. To help users create compelling HTML5 publications, FlipHTML5 has provided flipbook templates to users for free. The templates ensure visually appealing flipbooks that can help businesses tell their stories in different languages to many readers online. They can design responsive page-flipping magazines, catalogs, brochures, and more with excellent results. The templates can help to decorate the flipbooks in order to impress and motivate audiences as they read through.



"After careful research, we came up with software with free templates that can help to make flipbooks more appealing to audiences," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "Our clients will only have to pick one that resonates with their target market and customize it with the desired features. The updated software was designed to keep up with the ever-evolving trends in the digital market. We want our clients to have the edge over their rivals when it comes to competing for digital space recognition."



FlipHTML5 is a unique platform that combines publication designing tools and features, social media sharing enhancements, cloud-based platforms, and customer reviews to help users grow online. It is a central platform where users get to manage their digital presence professionally. They use different features to customize their stylish publications and give them excellent layouts that appeal to readers worldwide. With the right backgrounds, rich content, and interactive elements, users can make their projects stand out.



FlipHTML5 develops its software products to help drive growth to its customers' ventures. Clients have a lot to gain from the tools provided by the company. They can effectively communicate their business to a wide range of people online and make their brands known everywhere at no cost to users. Designing page-flipping publications at FlipHTML5 is an easy and smooth process that requires no experience.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 empowers publishers, marketers, and enterprises to enhance their online presence using digital publications. The company develops software tailored to different publications to help them target specific audiences. Their software products are intuitive, with excellent features that ensure positive outcomes. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/